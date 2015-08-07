FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British bookmaker William Hill's first-half profit falls
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

British bookmaker William Hill's first-half profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest bookmaker William Hill Plc posted a 12 percent fall in first-half operating profit, weighed down by increased machine games duty and a new tax on bets made online by its UK-based customers.

The group, which has around 2,300 UK shops and operations online, in Australia, the U.S. and Europe, said on Friday its operating profit was 155.7 million pounds ($241.51 million) for the 26-weeks to June 30, down from 176.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Group revenue was almost flat at 808.1 million pounds ($1.25 billion), with online growth of 7 percent.

In a separate statement, William Hill said it had acquired 29.4 percent of NeoGames, an online lottery software and services provider, for $25 million.

$1 = 0.6447 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru and Neil Maidment in London

