FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK bookmaker William Hill warns on full-year profit
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 23, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

UK bookmaker William Hill warns on full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expected full-year operating profit to be near the lower end of analysts’ expectations after a weak third quarter.

Net revenue fell 9 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 29 and operating profit slumped 39 percent, the company said on Friday.

William Hill faced strong comparatives from the year-ago quarter, which benefited from the end of the key soccer World Cup season and strong sports margins.

Analysts expected the company to report full-year operating profit in the range of 290.9 million pounds to 312.1 million pounds, according to company-compiled estimates. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.