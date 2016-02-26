William Hill announces share buyback, hikes dividend

Feb 26 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc announced a 200 million pound ($279.5 million) share buyback and hiked its full-year dividend, despite a fall in profit for the year.

The company said it intended to pay about half of its adjusted earnings in dividends to shareholders going forward, from about 40 percent earlier.

William Hill said its operating profit for 2015 fell 22 percent to 291.4 million pounds, hurt by increased taxes on its UK online and retail units. ($1 = 0.7155 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)