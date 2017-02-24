Feb 24 British bookmaker William Hill Plc
said on Friday its annual operating profit fell 10
percent as challenging trading conditions and unfavourable
football results late in the year took their toll.
The company, which is searching for a new chief executive
and has struggled to find a partner in a fast consolidating
industry, said trading in the seven weeks to Feb. 14 showed
positive trends.
Operating profit for the 52 weeks to Dec. 27 fell to 261.5
million pounds ($328.2 million) from 291.4 million pounds year
earlier on revenue up 1 percent to 1.6 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7969 pounds)
