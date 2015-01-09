FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-William Blair names Todd Speece for West Coast equity capital markets
January 9, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-William Blair names Todd Speece for West Coast equity capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Investment banking and asset management firm William Blair & Co added Todd Speece as managing director and head of West Coast equity capital market at its investment banking arm.

Based in San Francisco, Speece will be responsible for helping source, structure and execute equity financing across the company’s core growth verticals.

Speece, who comes with nearly 20 years of experience in the equity capital markets, has previously worked with Raymond James in San Francisco and Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)

