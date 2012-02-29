FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
William Demant says sees no change in demand
February 29, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 6 years ago

William Demant says sees no change in demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said on Wednesday the group is generating more cash flow than it can use for acquisitions and is not seeing any change in demand for its products in spite of the economic crisis.

Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen told Reuters the group is not concerned by healthcare reforms worldwide.

“We are generating more cash flow than we can use for acquisitions,” Jacobsen said after the company reported rising 2011 profits and said it expected operating profits and sales to continue to grow this year. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

