COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding, full-year 2011 results: (millions of Danish crowns, unless otherwise stated): FY 2011 FY 2010 Forecast* Revenue 8,041 6,892 7,965 EBIT 1,709 1,430 1,692 Pretax profit 1,606 1,314 1,610 * Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)