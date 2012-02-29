FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
William Demant says sees 2012 profit, revenue growth
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 29, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

William Demant says sees 2012 profit, revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said on Wednesday it expected operating profits and sales to continue to grow this year, as the industry remains resilient to the economic crisis.

The company said it expected 2 to 4 percent volume growth in the global market for hearing aids this year, after posting a rise in 2011 operating profits above forecasts.

The group said it expected 2012 revenue to grow 5-9 percent and forecast operating profits would grow from the 2011 level. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.