William Demant says sees 2012 profit, revenue growth

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said on Wednesday it expected operating profits and sales to continue to grow this year, as the industry remains resilient to the economic crisis.

The company said it expected 2 to 4 percent volume growth in the global market for hearing aids this year, after posting a rise in 2011 operating profits above forecasts.

The group said it expected 2012 revenue to grow 5-9 percent and forecast operating profits would grow from the 2011 level. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)