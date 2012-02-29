UPDATE 2-William Demant sees 2012 growth as demand holds up

* 2011 EBIT 1.71 bln DKK, vs 1.69 bln forecast

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding forecast a rise in profit and revenue for this year after 2011 profits exceeded expectations showing how the hearing aid market has not suffered from the economic slowdown.

William Demant said on Wednesday it expected 2-4 percent volume growth in the global market for hearing aids this year, adding its revenue would grow 5-9 percent and operating profit would be higher than in 2011.

“We see no sign of change in demand,” Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen told Reuters.

“The global market for hearing aids saw volume growth of just under 4 percent ... in other words, the hearing aid market seems essentially unaffected by the general economic slowdown,” Jacobsen said in a statement.

Last week, Danish rival GN Store Nord reported a 32 percent rise in underlying fourth-quarter profit and forecast higher 2012 earnings.

In mid-November, Swiss rival Sonova also struck an upbeat note after it reported a half-year profit largely in line with expectations and confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for 2011.

Germany’s Siemens is also a competitor.

VAGUE OUTLOOK

William Demant’s shares fell 1.9 percent to 498.70 crowns by 0918 GMT, underperforming 0.3 percent fall in the Copenhagen bourse’s bluechip index of 20 most traded and most valuable Danish stocks.

“Their outlook for 2012 is a little vague on the EBIT side. They are not being concrete,” said Nykredit Markets analyst Kresten Johnsen.

“The result itself is in line with markets’ expectations. The group’s strong product portfolio has helped create growth in revenue,” Johnsen said.

Full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by a fifth to 1.71 billion Danish crowns ($309 million), compared with a forecast for 1.69 billion in a Reuters poll.

Revenue grew by a sixth to 8.04 billion crowns, against analysts’ average forecast of 7.97 billion.

CEO Jacobsen said the group had sufficient capital to carry out acquisitions.

“We are generating more cash flow than we can use for acquisitions,” Jacobsen said, adding the company could spend “whatever would be necessary”. ($1 = 5.5394 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Dan Lalor and Jane Merriman)