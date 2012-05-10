FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-William Demant says sales strong in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-William Demant says sales strong in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Company keeps 2012 guidance unchanged

* Says global market resilient to economic woes

* Says its business saw strong growth, gained market share (Adds details, quotes, share price)

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said it enjoyed strong growth and gained market share in the first quarter as the growing ranks of the elderly shielded it from the world’s economic woes.

The company, which counts Switzerland’s Sonova, Denmark’s GN Store Nord and Germany’s Siemens among its rivals, said it still expected revenue growth of 5-9 percent and a rise in operating profit this year.

“In the first quarter, our core business - wholesale of hearing aids - succeeded in keeping good momentum, with strong unit growth and once again captured market shares,” the company said in a statement.

“This growth (of the global market) was driven by stable development in the increasing elderly population and is still only to a minor degree impacted by macro-economic trends,” William Demant Holding A/S said in a statement.

It said it expected the global hearing aid market to grow 2-4 percent in volume terms for the year.

The U.S. hearing aid market grew by 4-5 percent in the first quarter, which was a slight increase on the historic growth rate, William Demant said.

Demand both from the U.S. private sector and the Veterans Affairs administration contributed to the positive trend, the company said.

Europe saw positive unit growth in most major markets, though the market was characterised by periodic fluctuations from country to country, and European growth overall was slightly below U.S. market growth, it said.

Shares in William Demant Holding were up 0.6 percent by 0840 GMT against a 1.1 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse’s bluechip index. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Will Waterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.