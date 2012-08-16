UPDATE 2-William Demant misses forecast as price pressure hits

* H1 EBIT 864 mln Danish crowns ($143 mln), average forecast 937 mln

* Keeps year forecast unchanged

* Shares drop more than 7 pct (Adds details, analysts’ quotes, updates share price)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding missed forecasts for first-half profit growth on Thursday, hurt by ageing products and price pressures and sending its share price to a five-month low.

The company said its average wholesale prices were down 6 percent in the first six months of the year from a year ago, surprising analysts, who had been expecting operating profits to be up by around 16 percent instead of the 7.2 percent rise reported.

“What is really scary is that earnings are under a lot more pressure by falling prices than expected,” said Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgaard.

“They are dependent on having a high-end product that sells well before they can really get earnings up,” Imsgaard said.

The company, which competes with Switzerland’s Sonova , Denmark’s GN Store Nord and Germany’s Siemens , declined to put a date on when it would launch new products.

Last week GN Store Nord reported a 36 percent rise in underlying second-quarter profits, helped by market share gains and restructuring, and said it would launch new iPhone-compatible hearing aids in September.

“We have experienced considerable pressure on prices in several markets including the USA,” William Demant said, adding that many products were nearing the end of their lifecycles.

“This ... has contributed to the group’s average wholesale price for hearing aids having gone down,” it said.

Shares in the company were down 7.4 percent at 516.0 crowns by 0909 GMT, clawing back from a five-month low of 506.0 crowns per share earlier in the day.

The shares underperformed a 0.2 percent fall in the European healthcare index and 0.5 percent decline in the Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index.

“The operating margin is disappointing and the share reacts to that,” said Jyske Bank analyst Janne Kjaer. “There is not room for large disappointments since high growth has been priced into the William Demant share.”

First-half operating profit rose to 864 million Danish crowns ($142.56 million) from 806 million in the corresponding period last year, below analysts’ average 937 million crowns estimate in a Reuters poll.

Revenue for the first half grew 9.2 percent to 4.26 billion crowns, in line with an average forecast of 4.30 billion.

The firm stuck to its full-year forecast of 5-9 percent revenue growth and an unspecified rise in operating profits but said it would benefit more than expected from currency rates. ($1=6.0604 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell and Greg Mahlich)