William Demant sees improving operations after 2012 misses

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding expects revenues to grow faster than the market this year and forecast a rise in its operating profit, even as 2012 earnings missed expectations, it said on Tuesday.

Its operating profit for the full year fell to 1.65 billion crowns ($292.22 million) from 1.71 billion a year earlier and came short of expectations for 1.7 billion crowns.

“In 2013, we expect organic revenue growth in our wholesale of hearing aids to exceed market growth rates by 3-5 percentage points in local currencies and thus expect to continue to increase our market share,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)