William Demant keeps outlook after strong Q1 sales
May 10, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

William Demant keeps outlook after strong Q1 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aids maker William Demant Holding reiterated its outlook for 2012 on Thursday and said its hearing aid business had seen strong unit growth in the first quarter.

In a trading update for the first quarter, the company, which counts Swiss Sonova, Denmark’s GN Store Nord and Germany’s Siemens among its rivals, said it still saw 2012 revenue growth of 5-9 percent and operating profit higher than in 2011.

“In line with our expectations of the year, we saw continued growth in unit sales in the global market for hearing aids in the first quarter of the year,” the company said in a statement.

“This growth was driven by stable development in the increasing elderly population and is still only to a minor degree impacted by macro-economic trends,” the company said.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

