William Demant sees 2012 profit flat or slightly down from 2011
November 7, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

William Demant sees 2012 profit flat or slightly down from 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding on Wednesday slightly lowered its forecast for operating profit for the year due to negative currency hedging effects.

The company said hedging effects would hit operating profit by around 140 million Danish crowns ($24.02 million) compared to 2011.

“Overall, we now expect to realise an operating profit for 2012 on par with or just short of the level we realised in 2011,” the company said in a statement.

The company, which competes with Switzerland’s Sonova , Denmark’s GN Store Nord and Germany’s Siemens , had previously expected operating profit this year to exceed last year. ($1 = 5.8276 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
