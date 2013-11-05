UPDATE 1-Higher sales help William Demant stand by 2013 outlook

* Full-year guidance unchanged

* Gained market share in first nine months

* Shares fall 1.5 percent (Adds quote, details, background)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding kept its full-year forecast for operating profit unchanged after higher sales helped offset a fall in the prices of hearing aids in the third quarter.

In a trading update on Tuesday, William Demant, whose rivals include Switzerland’s Sonova, Denmark’s GN Store Nord and Germany’s Siemens, said its core wholesale hearing aids unit saw organic growth exceeding average market growth rates in the quarter. It did not provide details.

“It is estimated that the average selling price on the global hearing aid market dropped in the third quarter,” the company said in the statement.

It added that a significant increase in demand from Britain’s National Health Service helped pull down the average selling price.

William Demant, which has a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion, said it recorded sales growth in the quarter and increased its market share, despite sales being hit by changes in reimbursements in some markets including Denmark, Holland and Norway.

“This confirms strong competition and pressure on prices. It is negative that there is no improvement in these problematic markets,” Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said.

The company said it stood by its previous guidance for 2013 organic revenue growth to exceed market growth by 3-5 percentage points and for full-year operating profit to exceed last year’s 1.65 billion crowns.

It said the weakening of the group’s trading currencies was expected to affect revenue this year by about 4 percent on translation to Danish crowns.

According to Bernstein, William Demant accounts for 23 percent of hearing aids sold globally, while rival Sonova holds a 24 percent market share, Siemens 17 percent and GN Resound 16 percent.

Shares in the company were trading down 1.5 percent at 523.50 crowns at 0804 GMT versus a 0.2 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange’s benchmark index. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)