Rising sales help William Demant stand by 2013 outlook

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding kept its full-year forecast for operating profit unchanged after reporting rising sales in its core wholesale unit in the third quarter.

The company said in a trading update on Tuesday it still expects operating profit this year to exceed last year’s operating profit of 1.65 billion crowns.

It also stood by a previous forecast for wholesale of hearing aids to exceed market growth rates by 3-5 percentage points in local currencies.