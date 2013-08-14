FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
William Demant H1 profit up, keeps outlook unchanged
August 14, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

William Demant H1 profit up, keeps outlook unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding reported a rise in first-half profit, driven by the launch of a new high-end product and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

First half operating profit rose 1.8 percent to 880 million Danish crowns ($156.16 million) compared with the same period a year ago, roughly in line with an average 888 million crowns estimate in a Reuters poll.

The group reiterated its previously given guidance for 2013 organic revenue growth to exceed market growth by 3-5 percentage points and full-year operating profit exceeding the level of 1.65 billion crowns reported last year. ($1 = 5.6352 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)

