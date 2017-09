COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding reported a slightly smaller than expected rise in full-year profit, and said it expected earnings per share to rise 5-10 percent in 2014.

Operating profit (EBIT) for 2013 rose 7.9 percent to 1.78 billion Danish crowns ($326 mln), below an average 1.81 million crowns estimate in a Reuters poll..

The group also said it will join Apple’s “Made for iPhone” programme.