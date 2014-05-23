FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-William Hill secures 540 mln stg credit facility
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-William Hill secures 540 mln stg credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc

* William hill plc statement re new banking deal

* Announces that it has signed a new bank loan agreement, entering into a five-year £540m committed multi-currency revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks.

* New facility expires in may 2019 and replaces group’s existing revolving credit facility, which was due to expire in november 2015.

* New facility continues group’s current financial covenant obligations which are for net debt/ebitda to be not more than 3.5 times and for ebitda/net cash interest to be not less than 3.0 times.

* Group expects to pay c£4.5m of arrangement and participation fees and associated costs, which will be charged to income statement over life of new facility.

* Group will incur c£2m of one-off non-cash exceptional costs arising from accelerated amortisation of fees related to replaced deal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
