BRIEF-William Hill suspends ops in Manila facility due to illegal gambling probe
#Casinos & Gaming
November 3, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc

* Manila service centre operation has been served with notice that it is subject of an investigation by Philippines National Bureau of Investigation

* Investigation into allegations relating to carrying out of illegal gambling activities in Philippines

* “we believe that there are no activities occurring in our philippines operation which are contrary to law”

* Operations of facility were suspended when notice was served

* “at this stage we are comfortable with our expectations for 2014” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
