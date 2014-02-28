CORRECTED-BRIEF-William Hill plans cost cuts next year

(Corrects earnings per share and profit figure)

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* William Hill Plc

* Corrected-William Hill Plc earnings per share 25.2p

* Corrected-William Hill profit before tax 257 million pounds

* Rpt-Final dividend 7.9 pence per share

* Rpt-Total dividend up 12 percent to 11.6 pence per share

* Rpt-Plans 15-20 million stg cost savings in 2015 to offset planned new online tax charge

* Rpt-Group net revenue was up 5 percent in first seven weeks of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir)