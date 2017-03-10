BRIEF-Penn National Gaming sees Q1 revenue $770 mln to $771 mln
* Penn national gaming raises 2017 first quarter guidance on strong property operating trends
March 10 British bookmaker William Hill PLC on Friday named its interim Chief Executive Philip Bowcock as CEO, ending a seven-month-long search for a permanent CEO.
The betting chain has been without a permanent chief executive since James Henderson's departure last July after failing to deliver enough growth in online and international gambling.
Philip was appointed interim CEO in July and was previously the company's chief financial officer. (Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Scientific Games Corp - Iowa Lottery extended gaming systems contract with co for two additional years, instant games contract for one additional year