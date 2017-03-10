March 10 British bookmaker William Hill PLC on Friday named its interim Chief Executive Philip Bowcock as CEO, ending a seven-month-long search for a permanent CEO.

The betting chain has been without a permanent chief executive since James Henderson's departure last July after failing to deliver enough growth in online and international gambling.

Philip was appointed interim CEO in July and was previously the company's chief financial officer.