May 8, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

William Hill suffers backlash as 49 pct vote against pay deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Britain’s biggest bookmaker William Hill were the latest to voice discontent over executive pay, with almost half of the proxy votes lodged against a 1.2 million pound ($1.94 million) retention bonus for the company’s CEO.

The company said on Tuesday 49.9 of proxy votes were against the pay package, and 50.1 percent for. Chairman Gareth Davis declared the resolution passed after a show of hands at the AGM.

CEO Ralph Topping, who has worked for the company since 1973, will be entitled to the bonus in shares if he stays on until the end of next year.

“I am a man of my word and I will not renege on that deal,” said Davis in reference to Topping’s retention deal.

The non-binding vote reflects what media have called a “Shareholder Spring” over generous rewards for bosses of Britain’s top companies. The backlash prompted the departure of insurer Aviva’s CEO Andrew Moss on Tuesday.

The award to Topping was announced last June and designed to lock in the services of one of the most experienced executives in the industry.

