UPDATE 1-William Lyon Homes emerges from bankruptcy

Feb 27 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes, which develops new-home communities in California, Arizona and Nevada, said it has emerged from its voluntary pre-packaged chapter 11 reorganization.

A U.S. bankruptcy court confirmed the company’s plan of reorganization on Feb. 10, the U.S. homebuilder said in a statement on Monday.

In December, William Lyon had filed for protection to recapitalize the company by cutting debt after having won creditor support for its reorganization plan.

Under its Chapter 11 plan, the company received a capital infusion of $85 million and reduced principal debt by around $180 million, resulting in a 37 percent reduction in overall debt, the company said.

“The company was able to continue making acquisitions throughout the recapitalization process, and with our new capital structure, we look forward to bringing these and other highly desirable projects to market,” Chief Operating Officer and President William Lyon said in a statement.