New Issue - William Lyon sells $325 mln in notes
November 5, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue - William Lyon sells $325 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes Inc on
Monday sold $325 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million. 
    Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: WILLIAM LYON

AMT $325 MLN    COUPON 8.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa2    YIELD 8.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/08/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 719 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

