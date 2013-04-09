FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
William Lyon Homes to raise up to $200 million in IPO
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

William Lyon Homes to raise up to $200 million in IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Homebuilder William Lyon Homes filed with regulators to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering of its stock.

The Newport Beach, California-based company will look to take advantage of a rebounding housing market, which has spurred a number of private companies to tap the public markets.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc, which in January became the first U.S. homebuilder to go public in over a decade, and plywood and lumber maker Boise Cascade Co were able to make highly successful market debuts this year.

Another homebuilder, private equity-backed Taylor Morrison Home Corp, is looking to raise up to $524 million from its IPO.

William Lyon, which intends to use the proceeds of the offering for growth, delivered 950 homes in 2012. ()

The company, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, listed Credit Suisse, Citigroup and JP Morgan among the lead underwriters to the offering.

It intends to list its Class A stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WLH”.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
