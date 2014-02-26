FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Williams Partners to buy Williams Co's Alberta assets for $1.2 bln
February 26, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Williams Partners to buy Williams Co's Alberta assets for $1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name throughout to Williams Partners from William Partners)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pipeline company Williams Partners LP said it would buy Williams Companies Inc’s assets in Alberta, Canada for about $1.2 billion.

Williams Partners LP said it would buy an oil sand offgas processing plant near Fort McMurray, about 260 miles of pipelines and two facilities at Redwater.

Williams Partners said the deal will immediately add to its earnings and is expected to contribute to its distributable cash flow. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

