July 10 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it will be a funding partner in an $800 million joint venture with privately held Caiman Energy II LLC to develop oil and gas pipelines in Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Williams expects to spend $380 million in development over the next several years.

Private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream and infrastructure investment firm Highstar Capital are also expected to invest in the venture.