Williams names new chair, stands by CEO after board upheaval

(Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc named a new chairman on Friday and said its board stood by CEO Alan Armstrong, after six directors resigned following a failed attempt to unseat him.

Williams appointed director Kathleen Cooper as the company's new chairman, adding in a news release that Armstrong is the "right Chief Executive Officer for Williams."

Thursday's resignations from the company's 13-member board came a day after Energy Transfer Equity walked away from its more than $20 billion deal to buy Williams after months of lawsuits and heated arguments between the rival pipeline companies.

The six directors resigned after failing to obtain majority support on the board to fire Armstrong, himself a director, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Former Chairman Frank MacInnis and directors Ralph Izzo, Eric Mandelblatt, Keith Meister, Steven Nance and Laura Sugg disagreed with the direction of the board and resigned, the company said, adding that it will evaluate the appropriate size and composition of the board.

Meister is the founder of hedge fund Corvex Management and Mandelblatt is the founder of Soroban Capital Partners, both major Williams shareholders.

Corvex and Sorobon were prevented from selling shares while the two founders were on the board. The two plan to remain Williams shareholders and will continue to pressure the board and management team to improve the company's performance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Corvex and Soroban declined to comment on Friday.