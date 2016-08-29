FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Williams adds 3 new directors as it seeks to fend off board takeover
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Williams adds 3 new directors as it seeks to fend off board takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Pipeline company Williams Cos Inc added three new directors to its board on Monday as it works to fend off an attempt by activist investor Keith Meister to replace all of the company's directors.

Williams said on Monday it appointed Pioneer Natural Resources Co CEO Scott Sheffield, PPL Corp CEO William Spence and former American Midstream Partners CEO Stephen Bergstrom as directors, effective immediately, increasing the size of its board to 10 directors.

Meister, who runs hedge fund Corvex Management LP, nominated a slate of 10 directors last week, after assailing the quality of Williams' current directors. He was previously a Williams director, but resigned in June, along with five other directors, after failing to oust Williams CEO Alan Armstrong.

Corvex is Williams' fourth largest shareholder.

Williams had announced its plan to name new directors to its board before Meister said he would campaign to have the company's board replaced.

Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.