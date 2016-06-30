FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Six Williams Cos directors resign after failing to oust CEO-source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Six Williams Cos directors resign after failing to oust CEO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Six of Williams Cos Inc's directors have resigned after a failed attempt to oust Chief Executive Alan Armstrong, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The directors include Ralph Izzo, Steven Nance, Eric Mndelblatt, Frank MacInnis and Keith Meister, the source said.

The sixth board member could not be confirmed.

Williams was not available for comment.

On Wednesday, Energy Transfer Equity LP walked away from its more than $20 billion takeover of Williams after months of lawsuits and heated arguments between the rival pipeline companies.

Williams' directors had in September voted 8-5 in favor of the deal. Armstrong was among the dissidents. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Mike Stone; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.