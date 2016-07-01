FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Williams Cos names new chairman after Energy Transfer deal fails
July 1, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Williams Cos names new chairman after Energy Transfer deal fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc appointed Kathleen Cooper its chairman, replacing Frank MacInnis, two days after Energy Transfer Equity LP scrapped an over $20 billion deal to buy the company.

Williams Cos said six directors, including MacInnis, had resigned with immediate effect.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources, that the directors resigned after a failed attempt to oust Chief Executive Alan Armstrong.

Williams Cos also said on Friday that its board had determined that Armstrong was the right CEO for the company. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

