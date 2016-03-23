FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Transfer slashes synergy expectations from Williams deal
March 23, 2016

Energy Transfer slashes synergy expectations from Williams deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity on Wednesday cut its expectations for commercial synergies from its takeover of rival pipeline company Williams Cos Inc, due in part to lower oil prices and the increased cost of capital.

Energy Transfer now expects that the base case for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from commercial synergies from the deal is about $170 million a year by 2020, it said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It had previously expected more than $2 billion of annual EBITDA by 2020 from the synergies. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
