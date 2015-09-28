Energy Transfer to buy rival pipeline company Williams Cos

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP said it would buy Williams Cos Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $37.7 billion, including debt.

Energy Transfer’s offer of $43.50 per share represents a premium of 4.6 percent to Williams’ close on Friday.

Williams stockholders electing to receive stock will get 1.8716 Energy Transfer shares for each Williams share held. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)