FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy Transfer to buy rival pipeline company Williams Cos
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 28, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Energy Transfer to buy rival pipeline company Williams Cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP said it would buy Williams Cos Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $37.7 billion, including debt.

Energy Transfer’s offer of $43.50 per share represents a premium of 4.6 percent to Williams’ close on Friday.

Williams stockholders electing to receive stock will get 1.8716 Energy Transfer shares for each Williams share held. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.