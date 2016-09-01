FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Williams Partners seeks approval to expand Transco pipeline
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Williams Partners seeks approval to expand Transco pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Williams Partners LP said it had filed for an approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to expand its Transco pipeline in Texas and Louisiana.

The Gulf Connector, a 475,000 dekatherm per day expansion of the Transco pipeline, will supply to two liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas, the company said on Thursday.

One of the terminals is on the coast of Freeport Bay and another on the northern coast of Corpus Christi Bay.

Construction of the Freeport Bay terminal is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2018 and the Corpus Christi Bay terminal is expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2019, Williams Partners said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.