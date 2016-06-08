FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Williams says will cut dividend if Energy Transfer deal fails
June 8, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Williams says will cut dividend if Energy Transfer deal fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc said on Wednesday that it would cut its dividend in the next quarter if a deal to sell itself to larger U.S pipeline peer Energy Transfer Equity LP fell through.

Energy Transfer’s proposed acquisition of Williams has been in doubt for months, with Williams alleging that Energy Transfer has been actively trying to break the deal. The two companies have sued each other.

Williams said on Wednesday it would pay a regular dividend of 64 cents per share for the current quarter on June 27 to shareholders on record as of June 20. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

