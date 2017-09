June 15 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended shareholders of pipeline operator Williams Co Inc vote in favor of a buyout by Energy Transfer Equity LP.

ISS said Williams shareholders may benefit from renegotiating certain terms.

Williams’ shareholders are set to vote on the deal on June 27. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)