FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Williams Partners redirects output from fire struck station
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Williams Partners redirects output from fire struck station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Williams Partners LP said it is temporarily diverting natural gas flow from a compressor station in Pennsylvania where a fire had disrupted output.

On March 29, Cabot Oil and Gas -- which had been moving about 365 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) through the Lathrop compressor station-- said the fire had damaged equipment at the station.

Williams, which owns the station, said about 200 MMcf/d of natural gas was being redirected to Wilcox Compressor Station for compression.

Most of the damage occurred to the exterior of the station, while most of the equipment and flooring inside the building remained undamaged, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams said in a statement.

The company’s management said the fire will have no impact on its financial condition.

Williams Partners shares closed at $55.85 while Cabot shares closed at $32.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.