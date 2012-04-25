UPDATE 1-Williams Partners posts higher 1st-qtr profit

* Q1 EPS $0.85 vs $0.81 last year

April 25 (Reuters) - Williams Partners LP posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by higher natural gas liquids margins for its midstream business.

For the first quarter, the company earned $348 million, or 85 cents per share, compared with $307 million, or 81 cents per share, last year.

Shares of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company, which have lost more than 10 percent of their value since January, closed at $56.4 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.