FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Williams Partners posts higher 1st-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Williams Partners posts higher 1st-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.85 vs $0.81 last year

* Q1 rev up 9 pct to $1.26 bln

April 25 (Reuters) - Williams Partners LP posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by higher natural gas liquids margins for its midstream business.

For the first quarter, the company earned $348 million, or 85 cents per share, compared with $307 million, or 81 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.26 billion.

Shares of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company, which have lost more than 10 percent of their value since January, closed at $56.4 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.