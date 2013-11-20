FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Williams Sonoma sees Q4 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.37
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Williams Sonoma sees Q4 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 results revenues grow 11%, EPS increases 18% to

$0.58 raises financial guidance for fiscal year 2013 * Sees FY 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.76 to $2.83 * Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.37 * Q3 earnings per share $0.58 * Sees Q4 2013 revenue $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion * Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $1.05 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion * Sees FY 2013 revenue $4.29 billion to $4.35 billion * Says raises financial guidance for fiscal year 2013 * Says Q3 comparable brand revenue growth of 8.2% * Q4 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says comparable brand revenue growth in Q4 13 is expected to be in the range

of 3% to 6% * FY earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $4.34 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * At quarter end merchandise inventories increased 30.5% to $899 million versus

$688 million at the end of Q3 12 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
