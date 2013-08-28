Williams-Sonoma 2nd-quarter results top estimates

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Upscale home furnishings chain Williams-Sonoma Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday as the housing market’s recovery encouraged Americans to spend more on their homes.

The operator of Williams-Sonoma cookware stores and Pottery Barn furnishing stores reported net earnings rose to $48.9 million, or 49 cents a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $43.4 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts were looking for a profit of 47 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.