Williams Transco Louisiana line unplanned work to end March 15

March 14 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) said on Friday it expected unplanned work on its Southeast Louisiana Lateral (SELA) natural gas pipeline to be completed by late afternoon on Saturday.

Transco isolated the SELA system upstream of Station 62 near Gibson, Louisiana, after a minor leak found on piping connected to the separation facility there.

Transco’s 10,200-mile (16,400-km) gas pipeline system can carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.