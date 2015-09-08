MOVES- Willis North America names David Wightman senior vice president

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Willis North America, a unit of a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed David Wightman as senior vice president and west region surety practice leader of North America.

Wightman will be responsible for Willis’s surety operations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

Wightman, who will be based in Houston, joined from Aon Plc where he most recently served as director of southwest region for Construction Services and Surety Group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)