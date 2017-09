March 23 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Marc Paasch global head of ART solutions.

ART solutions enable businesses to transfer traditionally uninsurable risks to a third-party balance sheet, London-based Willis Group said.

Paasch joins from insurance broker Marsh, where he was managing director, head of analytics and co-head of risk consulting in Europe. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)