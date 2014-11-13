FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Willis appoints CEO designate of UK insurance business from AIG
November 13, 2014

MOVES-Willis appoints CEO designate of UK insurance business from AIG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Nicolas Aubert chief executive designate of its UK Insurance business, which includes its combined UK retail and global specialty businesses.

Aubert, currently the chief operating officer of American International Group Inc’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region, will serve as CEO designate in 2015. He will be based in London.

Following a transition period and confirmation of regulatory approvals, Aubert will become the CEO of Willis UK Insurance and report to Willis Group CEO Dominic Casserley.

AIG was not immediately available to confirm the news.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore

