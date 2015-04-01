FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Willis Re says reinsurance rates to keep falling, sees more M&A
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Willis Re says reinsurance rates to keep falling, sees more M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Broker Willis Re said reinsurance rates are likely to keep falling, fuelling yet more mergers and acquisitions within the sector as firms scramble to make “major changes” to their strategies and business models.

The 1st April 2015 renewals season, when prices are negotiated, had reinforced current trends and the market continued to favour the buyer, Willis said in its latest 1st View report.

“There are no signs the tide of falling rates and widening terms and conditions will be reversed,” Chairman Peter Hearn and Chief Executive John Cavanagh said in a report.

As a result, while M&A had been ongoing over the last 12 months, more was likely.

“As investment bankers rush to orchestrate the new reinsurer model of the future, previous views about possible M&A transactions are being challenged, including any thoughts that size may be an obstacle,” Hearn and Cavanagh said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.