Oct 27 (Reuters) - Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group Holdings, hired Nancy Korcinsky from PNC Financial Services Group Inc as managing partner of its Pittsburgh operations.

Korcinsky previously worked as a corporate insurance executive at PNC Insurance Services LLC.

Korcinsky succeeds Linda Kortlandt who was managing partner of the Pittsburgh operations since 2003. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)