4 months ago
MOVES-Willis Towers strengthens global FINEX business
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Willis Towers strengthens global FINEX business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named six executives to strengthen its global FINEX business.

Willis Towers appointed Jeremy Wall chairman of global FINEX and head of FINEX for all regions outside North America.

Jonathan Brooks has been named global head of FINEX client sight and innovation, operational strategy and market services.

Wall and Brooks will be based in London.

Anthony Dagostino has be appointed global head of cyber risk and Allison Barrett global head of FINEX financial institutions.

The financial services firm also appointed Olivia Cooper FINEX Great Britain regional leader.

Ken Ross, who will be based in New York, will serve on the global FINEX leadership team. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

