BRIEF-Citibank, N.A. says raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%
* Citibank, N.A. - Has raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow, thursday, december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Global advisory firm Willis Towers Watson Plc said it appointed Mary O'Connor to lead client and business development in Great Britain.
O'Connor has previously led the company's Great Britain financial lines business. Before that she was a senior regulator at the UK Financial Services Authority.
In her new role, O'Connor will report to head of Great Britain, Nicolas Aubert, and global industries lead, Eric Speer. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Sees 2017 cash returned to investors $19 billion - $21 billion
Dec 14 Mizuho Americas, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed John Jansen as managing director and head of technology M&A investment banking.