FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Willis Towers names Steve Hardwick director
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Willis Towers names Steve Hardwick director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - UK-based insurance broker Willis Towers Watson Plc appointed Steve Hardwick director, as it continues to expand its UK Life business.

Hardwick will be based in London and responsible for developing business management and providing strategic support for insurers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the company said.

Prior to this, Hardwick worked with management consulting company Milliman in Stockholm as Nordics’ head of consulting, Willis Towers said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.